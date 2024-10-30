Appeal after bank card taken and used in Smethwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police would like to speak to the pair after a lost bank card was picked up from the floor near Windmill Shopping Centre at around 3.30pm on October 22 and used at shops in Cape Hill.

Police would like to speak to these suspects

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/948662/24.