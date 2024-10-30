Express & Star
Appeal after bank card taken and used in Smethwick

Police have shared pictures of two people they want to speak to after a bank card was taken and used in Smethwick.

By Lauren Hill
Published

West Midlands Police would like to speak to the pair after a lost bank card was picked up from the floor near Windmill Shopping Centre at around 3.30pm on October 22 and used at shops in Cape Hill.

Police would like to speak to these suspects

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/948662/24.

