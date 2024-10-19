Members of 'complex' County Lines gang who sent children to 'trap houses' to deal drugs are jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After cornering the Wolverhampton and Stafford drugs market the gang opened up new drug lines in Corby, Northamptonshire and as far as Scotland.

Brian Asante, 23, from Canberra Drive, Stafford, would threaten and bribe vulnerable children to sell drugs for him in "trap houses" in towns, leaving them vulnerable to attack from rival drug dealers.

Jailing Asante for 13 years and four months at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Judge Simon Ward told him exploiting children was the lowest of the low.

Asante admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine but denied child exploitation. However, after a five-week trial in July he was found guilty after the jury was shown a flurry of Snapchat messages sent to one child. Police officers also revealed they intercepted one child before he was sent to a trap house.