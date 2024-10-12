Man faces 17 charges in connection with series of distraction burglaries and prison abscond

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bernard McDonagh faces burglary, robbery, assault with intent to commit robbery and attempted burglary charges in relation to a string of offences around Wolverhampton, the borough of Sandwell, Birmingham and Solihull in recent weeks.

West Midlands Police said many of the burglaries targeted elderly victims, including an 88-year-old woman who was assaulted in Erdington.

The 59-year-old, who was arrested after a police raid in South Yardley, als faces a charge of absconding from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire.

McDonagh was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: "We're also grateful for all the support and information we've received from the public during our enquiries so far.

"We still want information about the distraction burglaries, and to hear from anyone else who may have been a victim.

"You can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/819250/24. Alternatively, report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."