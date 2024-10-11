Man charged with drug dealing offences due to appear before Kidderminster magistrates
A man accused of drug dealing in Kidderminster is due to appear before magistrates.
Oliver Westwood, aged 31, of Dunlin Drive, is facing two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled cannabis.
The case relates to an arrest made in the town yesterday.
Westwood is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday.