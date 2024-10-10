Police appeal after women allegedly assaulted at park near Great Barr

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at the Aldridge Road Recreation Ground, off Randwick Grove, shortly before 4pm on October 6.

The women were walking in the park when the were approached by a man.

He allegedly tried to prevent them from leaving the park and grabbed one of them before they were able to escape.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection to the alleged assault. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has released a photo of a man officers want to speak to in connection to the incident.

A force spokesperson said: "If you were in the area at that time and think you know anything about what happened, get in touch via 101 or Live Chat quoting crime number 20/565601/24."