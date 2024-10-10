Call 999 if you see this woman missing from Quarry Bank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police has appealed for help finding Theresa, who lives in the Quarry Bank area.

The 56-year-old was last seen at around 7.550am on October 8.

Have you seen missing Theresa? Photo: West Midlands Police

She was spotted wearing a dark blue hoody, dark trousers and grey shoes.

In the appeal, the force said she may have a walking aid.

Anyone who sees her has been urged to call 999 quoting log 3028 of October 9.