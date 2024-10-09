Huge cannabis farm worth around £150,000 found by police in Staffordshire
A huge cannabis farm worth £150,000 has been discovered by police in Rugeley.
By Daniel Coles
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Posting on its official X account, formerly Twitter, Cannock Police said they discovered the illegal grow in a house in Rugeley following some intel it received.
Although it did not give an exact figure, the force said the amount found could be worth around £150,000.
A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police, said: "This morning, thanks to some intel we received, a large cannabis grow was discovered by officers, at a house in Rugeley.
"The grow, which was in all rooms of the house, except one, is estimated to be worth around £150,000.
"Our fight against drugs continues."