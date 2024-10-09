Huge cannabis farm worth around £150,000 found by police in Staffordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posting on its official X account, formerly Twitter, Cannock Police said they discovered the illegal grow in a house in Rugeley following some intel it received.

Although it did not give an exact figure, the force said the amount found could be worth around £150,000.

Image: Staffordshire Police

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police, said: "This morning, thanks to some intel we received, a large cannabis grow was discovered by officers, at a house in Rugeley.

"The grow, which was in all rooms of the house, except one, is estimated to be worth around £150,000.

"Our fight against drugs continues."