Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jessica Jury, aged 32, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent on September 5 in South Road in Smethwick.

The case is in connection with the discovery of a man with stab injuries at around 4.15pm. he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening wounds.