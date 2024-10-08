Express & Star
Woman denies attempted murder of man found with stab injuries in Smethwick

A 32-year-old woman accused of stabbing a man has denied attempted murder.

By Daniel Walton
Published

Jessica Jury, aged 32, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent on September 5 in South Road in Smethwick.

The case is in connection with the discovery of a man with stab injuries at around 4.15pm. he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening wounds.

