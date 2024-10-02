Three teenagers charged after car burglary in Wollescote

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At around 6am on August 19, two vehicles were stolen from an address on Goldfinch Road.

The suspects had stolen two sets of car keys from the property before making off with the vehicles.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of burglary, possession of Class B drugs and using a vehicle without insurance and without a licence.

Two 15-year-old boys have been charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

They are due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court later this month.