Wolverhampton pupils 'devastated' after thieves target primary school playground

Pupils at Rakegate Primary School in Oxley, Wolverhampton were said to be 'devastated' when they came into school on Monday morning to find that all of the wicker seating and tables in their outdoor reading shelters had gone.

Headteacher Sarah Horton says what makes it all the more upsetting is that the pupils and PTA had raised more than £2,000 for the furniture through non-uniform days, a summer fair, a sponsored run and bake sales.

The furniture that was stolen from the reading shelter

Mrs Horton said: "It's really sad that somebody would steal from children. They raised the money themselves for the furniture in the reading shelter and they loved using it. It has now been taken from them.

"The children specifically asked for a quiet place in the playground where they could go and read stories with their friends. This area is so important to the children and especially those with sensory needs that require a quiet place to go and feel calm.