My girlfriend's best mate Amanda (not her real name) shared her cousin's Facebook status at 8am on Thursday saying he was selling four tickets at face value to Wembley.

The Facebook scam I fell for

I was online and saw her post 18 minutes after she shared it. Now, I trust her with my life, she is as honest as the day is long. So I remembered one of my oldest pals Nat and Graham, who both missed out on tickets. I've seen Oasis before, I'm not that bothered now, but I knew it mattered to them.

Both patiently waited eight hours only to be kicked out on the check out on that shared day of misery and joy when tickets for the reunion everyone wanted to be at to go on sale.

So, I figured why not be the man, the fixer, the cool fella who has the contacts in places other people do not, why not tell them there are Oasis tickets going at face value.

https://www.shotstv.com/watch/vod/52581105/oasis-reunion-brummies-share-their-excitement

Nat messaged back to say she could not make the date, however, messaged back almost immediately: "Yes, I'll have them, all four."

Excited, I friend requested him and sent a message, and commented under Amanda's post and told him to check his messages.

Laying it on the line, I messaged: "Hello, I'm Amanda's friend, I'll have the tickets, my mate got locked out at checkout."

He replied within four minutes: "Hey, are your interested in all 4 tickets?"

Obviously I thought I was talking to Amanda's cousin, and unlike those who hacked my own Facebook, it was not in pigeon English, so I presumed it was legit.

I asked Graham, yep, he wanted all four, after all, that's how many he was going to buy the first time round.

I messaged back: "Yep, all four, please."

Three minutes later, he/they/who knows what they are, replied: "Okay, are you registered on Ticketmaster?"

I said I was, even though I'm not but as I was not giving this chance up. Graham had one so I thought it would be easier just to connect the pair and go happily on with my day.

Graham was going into a meeting himself and said he would sort it out from there.

At 12pm, I fired over a message to Graham asking he had sorted it yet, he did not respond.

I'm trying not to Look Back in Anger at Oasis scam

About lunchtime I was looking at Facebook and noticed a comment from Amanda on her post: "I'm sorry, it appears my cousin has been hacked, sorry for sharing."

Bile rocketed up my throat at the same time as my stomach felt like it was in a high speed elevator.

I'd been scammed, and worse than that, I'd got my mate scammed. I'd vouched for this fella.

I phoned Graham, he put the phone down immediately. Was he angry that he had been scammed?

My stomach turned again and I dry retched, I'd not eaten much so there was not much sick. But, make no mistake, I felt as sick as a dog.

I sent a few messages "Don't send him any money!!!!!"

But every minute felt like an hour, invasive thoughts swarmed my mind, the main thing being "How am I going to pay him back?"

We'd lived together and got through that but I did not fancy losing a friend over a scam.

Then, the best message I have seen all year came through on Whatsapp: "Mad, I thought I could get people to come with me, my wife is doing something that weekend, and can't find anyone else."

He had not seen any of my messages!

"Have you sent him any money?"

Thank the Lord, the universe and wives who don't like Oasis everywhere.

"Nope."

It is a scam!!!!!" I replied.

I will leave it to you imagination what his next few messages were.

Right, now to deal with this hacker? I thought about giving him/her/they/it a piece of my mind.

And then I stopped, why not turn the tables and wind him up?

So I asked if my mate has been in touch, to which he replied "no, not yet."

I assured him if my friend did not pay, I would. And, lets see how stupid this hacker is?

So the last message exchange we had was: "What side of the stadium are the tickets on? Cos I've lost my right eye so would rather be on the left side>"

He replied: "They're on section 224, row 2. You'll have a nice view."

Now I'm winding them up

This could go on forever, and for every moment he is falling for my wind ups, he is not ripping someone else off.

When it comes to scams, the old adage is so right, if it seems to good to be true, then it probably is a scam.