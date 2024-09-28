Police investigate ‘shooting’ near Wolverhampton city centre after three women were sent to hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said they have received reports of shots being fired from a car on Frederick Street near KK’s Street Mill in Wolverhampton at around 11pm.

Officers said three women were taken to hospital following the incident - with two women since being discharged. A third woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.

They have increased patrols in the area.

Frederick Street, Wolverhampton

A spokesperson for WMP said: “We are carrying out a CCTV trawl- and other enquiries - to identify those involved.

“We're working to establish why this happened and we'd ask anyone with information to speak to us. Such violence is unacceptable and won't be tolerated.

“We will have an increased presence in the area to reassure the local community.”

You can contact police via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or by calling 101, and quote log 5427 of 27 September.

Alternatively, ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tell them what you know, not who you are.