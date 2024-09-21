Second man charged with murder following fatal house fire in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Daniel Tatters, from Basford, Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with murder, four charges of attempted murder and a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today for a first hearing.

He is the second person to be charged following a fatal house fire on Plascom Road, East Park, in the early hours of June 25.

Akashdeep Singh, 26, was rushed to hospital but sadly later died.

Emergency services at Plascom Road in Wolverhampton after the fatal house fire

Others in the household were also seriously injured.

A 36-year-old man, charged with the same offences, appeared at court earlier this month and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on October 11.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in this fatal incident.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for any reward.

Only information passed directly to Crimestoppers using the untraceable online form anonymously at Crimestoppers-uk.org, Fearless.org for young people or via the 0800 555 111 number will qualify.