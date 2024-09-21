Man taken to hospital after being shot walking down Wolverhampton street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Police said the man was walking along Minerva Lane, Wolverhampton at around 11pm on September 18 when he was injured.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound which is not believed to be serious.

Since the incident the force has been making extensive enquiries and is now appealing to anyone who has any information, CCTV or ring door bell footage that could help it to get in touch.

It has also created an online portal where you can upload your footage directly.

"mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ24C05-PO1"