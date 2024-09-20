Silent Crime: Is too much crime and anti-social behaviour going unreported in the Black Country?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Crime is an issue that occurs almost anywhere people live, but the types of crimes occurring near your home may be different to what is happening elsewhere in the UK. That’s why we're launching a campaign to look at crime in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest in greater scope.

Strain on police services and changes in priorities set by these forces could mean that lots of ‘low level’ crime is now going unreported or not being investigated thoroughly. You may feel there has been a change here compared to the past.

Perhaps you yourself have been a victim or witness of a crime you felt you could not report. Or you may know someone who chose to do this. Crime could even be a reason why you feel increasingly unsafe in your neighbourhood.

Silent Crime logo

That’s why we want to know your thoughts about crime in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell, Dudley, Staffordshire and the Wyre Forest. To do this, we’re asking you to fill in this survey on crime in the region so we can include the experiences of residents like you.

The aim here is to compile a dossier of evidence - both data and stories - and present these to the Prime Minister.

You can choose to add your contact details if you wish for one of our reporters to follow up by reaching out, or you can keep your responses anonymous. Either way, we want to know your thoughts on local crime.

You can access the survey form using the link above or using the link here: Express and Star Crime Survey. Help us better inform those in government about your experience living with crime in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest.

Silent Crime Logo robbery

The epidemic of Silent Crime

6,300 crimes go unsolved every day in Britain, according to latest Home Office figures.

The government data also shows that two million crimes went unsolved in a single year in the UK, while offences like knife crime and shoplifting soared in the same set of statistics.

The relentless daily criminality has promoted the Shropshire Star along with its parent company, NationalWorld and sister websites and newspapers across the country, to launch a campaign to give victims of the violence, thefts and anti social - that so often go underreported - a voice.

We are calling this epidemic Silent Crime.

Research shows that we only bother to tell police about four out of ten crimes. Add those two figures together and it is clear that the vast majority happen with absolutely no repercussions. And so they continue.

We want you to tell us incidents that have happened to you, your family or your friends in your neighbourhood; how it impacted you and what justice was served - or not.

Why don't we report every crime and why isn't the criminal justice system better at making criminals pay? It would seem to me that faith in the systems that should keep us safe is at rock bottom.

Most of this isn't the police's fault, a lot comes down to a social care system that has collapsed and politicians who have turned a blind eye for decades. That doesn't mean that urgent action couldn't and shouldn't be taken. It doesn't have to be this way.

To force change, we need to unite and remind ourselves that these 'little' crimes are not acceptable. You should be safe and feel safe at work, at home, in the park and in our own neighbourhoods. We need you to tell us your stories and we, on your behalf, will take them to Downing Street. We need to stop being silent and we need you to help us.

Join our Silent Crime Survey across the Black Country, Staffordshire and Wyre Forest