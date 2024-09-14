High Court judge explains reasons for banning car cruising in the Black Country

The injunction, led by the City of Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council and supported by West Midlands Police, prohibits the deadly race races on our roads.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8q8ehj

The ruling people from participating, as a driver, rider or passenger, in a gathering of two or more people where some of those present engage in car racing, vehicular stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

Crowds of spectators gather to watch the races, some of which start in West Bromwich deafening local residents, and there have been tragic instances of pedestrians being killed.

Justice Julian Knowles granted the injunction with a power of arrest in February and handed down his detailed judgment this month.

He said: "I am satisfied not only that those who engage in car cruising are deliberately, intentionally and flagrantly flouting the law, but that they will continue to do so unless and until effectively restrained by an injunction, and that nothing short of an injunction will be effective to restrain them.

“I am satisfied from the evidence I read and heard that the injunctions sought are necessary to restrain illegal and dangerous driving, with all its attendant consequences, both potential and real.”

The full injunction also applies to spectators, with Mr Justice Julian Knowles saying there was no risk that innocent bystanders would be unwittingly caught by the injunction, not least because the councils would need to prove ‘participation' to show a breach of the injunction, rather than merely that someone had been present. He stated: “I do not consider that a dog-walker crossing a car park, or a pedestrian waiting to cross the road, would be at risk of breaching (the injunction)."

Councillor Obaida Ahmed, the City of Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Digital and Safety, said: "It is clear from his comments that Mr Justice Julian Knowles recognised the impact this anti-social, irresponsible and highly dangerous behaviour has had on people across our region, which has tragically led to incidents locally and nationally which have caused serious injuries and even fatalities.

"We are delighted that the High Court saw fit to grant a full and final injunction, and we are pleased that it is helping to reduce incidents of street racing across the Black Country."

The injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or an order to have their assets seized.

For more information about the injunction, the power of arrest, the notice of review hearing, and documents and evidence, as well as the full judgment of Mr Justice Julian Knowles, please visit the street racing pages of the applicants – Wolverhampton (www.wolverhampton.gov.uk/street-racing-injunction), Walsall, (https://go.walsall.gov.uk/black_country_car_cruising_injunction), Sandwell (www.sandwell.gov.uk/streetracing), or Dudley (www.dudley.gov.uk/car-cruising-injunction).

Incidents of street racing should be reported via asbu@wolverhamptonhomes.org.uk or to West Midlands Police on 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

The injunction and power of arrest will remain in force for a period of at least three years and will be subject to an annual review, with the next hearing scheduled to take place on 26 February 2025