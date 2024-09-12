Walsall man jailed for nine years following shooting in Smethwick that left two injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jamal Hussain, 22, of Walsall, has been sentenced to serve nine years in prison for his role in a shooting that injured two men in their 40s.

At around midday on January 12, a Ford Fiesta pulled outside of City Computers on Bertram Road, Smethwick, before four men armed with axes and shotguns exited the vehicle.

Two of the axemen began to smash the shop's windows and doors, while the two men holding shotguns entered the building, firing shots into the business.

Two men, both aged in their 40s, were injured in the attack, leaving one with a wound to his arm and another with an injury to his neck.

Using CCTV and mobile phone information, West Midlands Police investigators were able to place Hussain behind the wheel of the vehicle.

CCTV footage from the previous day showed the group leaving their Walsall addresses to scope out the shop before their attack.

Jamal Hussain has been jailed for nine years and two months

Following the incident, Hussain quickly fled the country, however, following his return to the UK in May, he was swiftly arrested.

Hussain admitted to charges brought against him at a previous hearing and was jailed for nine years and two months at Worcestershire Crown Court.

Four other men have already been jailed for the attack, with Haider Shabir, aged 21 being jailed for 14 years, Mohammed Uwais Latif, aged 24 being jailed for nine years and ten months and Mohammed Tayyib Wajid, aged 26 being jailed for 21 months.

In April, Ahmed Aumair, 21, was jailed for 12 years and six months, and Azeem Hussain, 26, is due to be sentenced later this year.

Detective inspector Francis Nock, from the West Midlands Police major crime unit, said: "All six men involved in this planned armed attack have been convicted.

"Jamal Hussain was a key player in this operation and has received a lengthy jail sentence to reflect this.

"This could have easily been a fatal attack but miraculously, the injuries of the two victims were not serious.

"Weapons have no place on our streets and we will continue to bring those to justice who think it’s acceptable to use them to bring violence into our communities."