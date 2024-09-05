Man charged with drink driving after crashing into barrier outside primary school
A man has been charged with drink driving after crashing into barriers outside a primary school.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Adil Hussain was arrested after police were called to Pensnett High Street to a single-car collision, directly outside St Mark's CofE Primary School, at around 1am on Sunday.
The 30-year-old, of Birmingham New Road, Dudley, was assessed by paramedics who were in a passing ambulance.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A passing ambulance came across a car which had collided with railings on High Street in Pensnett at 1.18am on the 1st September 2024.