Man charged with drink driving after crashing into barrier outside primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adil Hussain was arrested after police were called to Pensnett High Street to a single-car collision, directly outside St Mark's CofE Primary School, at around 1am on Sunday.

The aftermath of the crash

The 30-year-old, of Birmingham New Road, Dudley, was assessed by paramedics who were in a passing ambulance.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A passing ambulance came across a car which had collided with railings on High Street in Pensnett at 1.18am on the 1st September 2024.