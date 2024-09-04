Police appeal for man suspected of carrying out assault outside public house
A man suspected of being responsible for an assault outside a Birmingham public house is being sought by police.
West Midlands Police said the incident happened outside a pub in Alum Rock Road just before midnight on August 11.
The force said it would like to speak to the man, who has not been named, in relation to the incident.
Any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened should contact the investigating officers on via Live Chat on the website or phone 101 quoting crime reference 20/753563/24.