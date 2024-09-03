Young father caught with machete, cannabis, and pistol in industrial estate jailed for five years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Danny Brough, of Keats Road, Wolverhampton, was spotted in a car at Willenhall Trading Estate by police officers on the evening of March 11 this year.

He was in a Volkswagen Taigo, which had been stolen and was worth £20,000, and he did not have a driving licence.

After searching him officers found keys to a van which, when searched, was found to contain an adapted self-loading pistol with ammunition inside. Cannabis and a machete were also found.

At first Brough denied to police officers the gun and ammo were anything to do with him but he eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, ammunition, cannabis and a machete.