Young father caught with machete, cannabis, and pistol in industrial estate jailed for five years

A 23-year-old father has been jailed for five years after being caught in a stolen car with drugs, a machete, a gun and ammunition.

By Adam Smith
Published

Danny Brough, of Keats Road, Wolverhampton, was spotted in a car at Willenhall Trading Estate by police officers on the evening of March 11 this year.

He was in a Volkswagen Taigo, which had been stolen and was worth £20,000, and he did not have a driving licence.

After searching him officers found keys to a van which, when searched, was found to contain an adapted self-loading pistol with ammunition inside. Cannabis and a machete were also found.

At first Brough denied to police officers the gun and ammo were anything to do with him but he eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, ammunition, cannabis and a machete.

