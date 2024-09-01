Two teenagers arrested over murder of 13 year-old boy in Oldbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers said that two boys were today (Sunday, September 1) detained in connection with the fatal stabbing in Lovett Avenue on Thursday (29 August).

They have been taken into police custody for questioning.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: “The family of the 13-year-old boy who died are aware of the developments in our investigation. Our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time.”