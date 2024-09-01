Express & Star
Two teenagers arrested over murder of 13 year-old boy in Oldbury

West Midlands Police has arrested two teenagers over the murder of a 13-year-old boy at a house in Oldbury.

By Fionnuala Bourke
Published

Officers said that two boys were today (Sunday, September 1) detained in connection with the fatal stabbing in Lovett Avenue on Thursday (29 August).

They have been taken into police custody for questioning.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: “The family of the 13-year-old boy who died are aware of the developments in our investigation. Our thoughts remain with them at this devastating time.”

