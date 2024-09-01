Off-road bikes seized and riders arrested in Dudley police operation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Four off-road bikes have been snatched by officers from West Midlands Police following concerns of the vehicles in the borough, particularly in the Kingswinford, Pensnett and Wall Heath areas.

Police carried out the operation in Dudley

Four riders were also detained and are due to be charged with driving offences.

The operation, which was carried out on Wednesday, was led by the Brierley Hill and Stourbridge neighbourhood teams alongside Staffordshire Police.

It was also supported by the force's off-road biking team as well as the dogs and drones units

One of the bikes had been stolen three years ago.

The operation was all based on intelligence around off-road bikes being ridden in a dangerous or anti-social way.

One bike was found to be stolen from 2021.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We often rely on information from the public when tackling issues like this, particularly when it comes to telling us where the bikes are stored.

"If you see this kind of anti-social and dangerous riding, tell us about it via 101 or Live Chat."