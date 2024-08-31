Man accused of using petrol to set house in Stourbridge ablaze appears before district judge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Clive Bell, aged 60, appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday accused of one count of arson with intent to endanger life and one count of burglary on August 26.

The case relates to a fire at a house in Penfields Road, in Amblecote, on Monday where a teenager and a woman were allegedly present.