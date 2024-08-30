Abandoned puppy found on Smethwick worksite put to sleep due to 'severe condition'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The RSPCA is investigating how a severely injured young puppy ended up abandoned on a construction site on Marshall Street in Smethwick.

The cockapoo was spotted by a passerby on July 25 who rushed him to a vet who then contacted the animal charity.

The puppy, who is thought to have been around five to six months old, was emaciated, matted, and had flystrike around his belly and groin area. Flystrike, also called Myiasis, is a parasitic infection caused by fly larvae laid on a live animal.

The puppy was found abandoned on a construction site.

He was unable to use either of his hind legs and was double incontinent. Due to the severity of his condition, he had to be put to sleep.

The RSPCA is appealing for information on how the puppy came to be left in such a condition at the site.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Charlotte Holder, who is investigating for the charity, said: “This poor dog was found in a great deal of pain. No animal deserves cruelty, they feel pain and suffering just like we do and it’s the responsibility of us all to show kindness and compassion to all animals.

“We haven’t been able to trace his owner so we are hoping someone may have some information about him and the circumstances which led to him being abandoned.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.