Cannock couple could face jail over illegal puppy farm

When Ian and Sue Wilson's, from Mount Street, Hednesford, home was raided in October 2019 the conditions the animals were kept in were described as "atrocious".

On the first day of their trial at Stafford Crown Court for fraud, misrepresentation and using their home for an illegal puppy farm the pair pleaded guilty to enough charges for the prosecution to agree the case could proceed to sentencing.

Ian, 69, and Sue, 65, both previously avoided appearing at court citing several health reasons but on the first day of their planned two day trial they both pleaded guilty to fraud.

Mr Wilson pleaded guilty to false representation concerning using a German Shepherd bitch for breeding whilst pretending it was going to "a loving, caring home", a charge which his wife pleaded not guilty to.