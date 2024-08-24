Speeding driver who ran off after ploughing into family home which burst into flames jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After ploughing into the home in Worcester, Dovydas Baslaminovas, from Wednesbury, ran away without checking on the residents' safety and then reported his car stolen, only to be caught by the DNA on the Audi A5's airbag.

The family whose Peterbrook Road home partly collapsed after the crash on July 1 2023 and have yet to move back and were lucky to escape the burning building alive.

After police presented Baslaminovas, of Wesley Grove, with the DNA evidence he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance and perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to two years in prison at Worcester Crown Court yesterday.

Prosecuting, Miss Lizzie Bananhan said: "At 3am on July 1 last year, the father in the home heard screeching and then a massive bang which shook the house, he could hear a hissing sound which he thought was gas. So he got his wife and child and when he went downstairs he could see out into the road and there was a car in his living room.

"Once his wife and child was safe, he went back into the home to save his two dogs. Then outside fire began forming in the living room and bedroom. The fire had to be extinguished with water They were lucky to escape without injuries but lost all they own."