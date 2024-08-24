Man charged with conspiracy to murder after shots fired at Walsall property
A man has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, making threats to kill and possession of a firearm in Walsall.
By Lisa O'Brien
It comes after shots were fired at a property in Talke Road on March 13.
Junaid Shabir, aged 19, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday for a first hearing.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 19.