Man charged with conspiracy to murder after shots fired at Walsall property

A man has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, making threats to kill and possession of a firearm in Walsall.

By Lisa O'Brien
It comes after shots were fired at a property in Talke Road on March 13.

Junaid Shabir, aged 19, appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday for a first hearing.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 19.

