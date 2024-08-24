Four attempted murder arrests after man hurt in early-hours stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police rushed to the incident on Dudley Road, at its junction with Bellefield Road, Birmingham, shortly before 1.30am on Saturday.

A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with a "slash injury". West Midlands Police said on Saturday afternoon he is in a stable condition.

Three men, aged 34, 29 and 26, as well as a 22-year-old woman, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are now in police custody.

The force said officers believe a "number of people" were in the area at the time of the stabbing and have urged those who witnessed it to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses or for anyone with any mobile phone or dashcam footage to please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 20/666697/24. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"You can send images or video by going to Public Portal (mipp.police.uk). We will have extra officers in the area today to offer reassurance to members of our community."