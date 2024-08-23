Woman neglected six dogs so badly one died and her son called the RSPCA to intervene

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors from the animal charity visited the Tipton home of Kelly Marie Jones in December last year and the "severe neglect" they found there prompted them to call police immediately, prosecutor Janita Patel told Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

It was Jones' son who phoned the RSPCA on December 5 and asked for inspectors to attend, Miss Patel said. They visited the following day and found a dead, emaciated bull terrier crossbreed named Rocky.

"[They] attended and found a dead dog," Miss Patel said. "The inspectors phoned police, the police searched the house and found the other dogs."

Still living at the property were another emaciated bull terrier crossbreed, Roxy, who had three puppies, and a husky called Whisky.