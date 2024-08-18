How Walsall police officer saved adorable spaniel puppy after tearful owner had to give her up

West Midlands Police's Courtney Tongue, a constable in the St Matthews team, was on patrol in Walsall town centre when a woman came up to her and handed her a carrier bag containing a cocker spaniel puppy. The woman, who was "clearly upset", said she could no longer look after her.

The little pup, who was about a month old, melted Pc Tongue's heart. She took her back to Walsall Council’s Civic Centre, where police officers are based, and officers picked the name Bella in a vote.

Kind-hearted officers as well as staff from Walsall Council also contributed to a collection to pay for Bella’s vet bills to make sure she was healthy. After checks were made, Pc Tongue was given the green light to take her home and give Bella the happy and fulfilled life she deserves.

They call it puppy love

She said: “The woman was very upset when she handed me the bag containing Bella saying she could no longer look after her. I have to admit I fell in love with Bella straight away. She was tiny, underweight and hadn’t had a good start in life.

"I decided there and then that I would look after her. I took her back to the office, where I made a number of calls. I was given the go-ahead to adopt Bella.

“I was so grateful to our St Matthews and partnerships officers as well as council staff who donated generously to pay for Bella’s vet bills and for her to be micro-chipped.

“Bella is doing great. She has put on a lot of weight. She is so loving and very quick to learn. She already knows sit, lay down, stay and some very simple agility ground work."

West Midlands Police has its own renowned dog unit - but Bella is not under pressure to join the blues and twos yet.

Pc Tongue added: “She is a live wire, that's for sure. She has bundles of energy now and loves the garden. She loves water, as I'm finding out with her water bowl as she tries to swim in it!

“She loves to roll around in the water and loves to dig a hole. She loves her toys and is never really without one.

"Bella got off to a difficult start in life but now I am doing all I can to ensure the rest of her life is simply a dog’s life.”