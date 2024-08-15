Four arrests after £20k of music equipment stolen in Stafford
Staffordshire have arrested four people in connection to a burglary where £20,000 worth of music equipment was stolen.
The burglary was first reported to officers at around 3.30am on Sunday after a victim reported her car keys had been stolen from a property in Stafford.
The vehicle, which also contained a guitar and amplifier, all worth in the region of £20,000, was stolen from the premises.
"Officers carried out inquiries and the vehicle was spotted making off from a nearby petrol station without the driver making payment."
Officers pursued the vehicle in the Meir area when it suddenly stopped and two suspects ran off.
The spokesperson continued: "We recovered the stolen car, the keys, the guitar, amplifier, microphone and other items.
"They have been returned to the victim."
A 23-year-old man from Stafford was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a vehicle and theft from a shop. He has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
Police also made a further three arrests: A 41-year-old woman, from Stafford, on suspicion of burglary and fraud by false representation, a 34-year-old man, from Stafford, on suspicion of burglary and a 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of burglary.
All three have been released on condition of police bail while enquiries continue.