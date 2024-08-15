Four arrests after £20k of music equipment stolen in Stafford

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The burglary was first reported to officers at around 3.30am on Sunday after a victim reported her car keys had been stolen from a property in Stafford.

The vehicle, which also contained a guitar and amplifier, all worth in the region of £20,000, was stolen from the premises.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "The vehicle, which contained a guitar and amplifier worth in the region of £20,000, was stolen from premises.

"Officers carried out inquiries and the vehicle was spotted making off from a nearby petrol station without the driver making payment."

Officers pursued the vehicle in the Meir area when it suddenly stopped and two suspects ran off.

The spokesperson continued: "We recovered the stolen car, the keys, the guitar, amplifier, microphone and other items.

"They have been returned to the victim."

A 23-year-old man from Stafford was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a vehicle and theft from a shop. He has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Police also made a further three arrests: A 41-year-old woman, from Stafford, on suspicion of burglary and fraud by false representation, a 34-year-old man, from Stafford, on suspicion of burglary and a 38-year-old man, of no fixed address, on suspicion of burglary.

All three have been released on condition of police bail while enquiries continue.