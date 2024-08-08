‘I’ve been stranded in the Philippines for over a year after my passport and wallet were stolen’

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ainsley Cresswell, 55, travelled to Boracay in May 2023 for a solo mental health break amid a family crisis.

But Ainsley’s spiritual retreat soon turned into a nightmare when his bumbag was snatched by a bandana-clad man on a bike, he says.

Ainsley, from Wolverhampton, had his passport, driving licence, debit card, cash, watch and reading glasses stolen on Mactan Bridge in Cebu City in July 2023.

He says he contacted the Passport Office immediately to cancel his passport.

But Ainsley's bad luck continued when he was struck down with malaria, leaving him incapacitated for four months - by which time he had no resources to get a new passport.

Eventually, Ainsley recovered and received help from a German friend in sending off an online form for a new passport on 12 February 2024.

Ainsley's friend lent a card for the online payment and a camera for the passport photo, while Ainsley's doctor in the UK confirmed his identity.

The passport was delivered to his sister in the UK, who then forwarded it on to the Philippines where it was held for six weeks in Manila.

Ainsley received the new passport on July 13 and is hoping to return to the UK soon.

Ainsley Cresswell, 55, from Wolverhampton, and his partner Cassandra Ciprianollait, 37

He said: "It was a waiting game. I didn't have any energy. This could happen to anybody. I went to the British Embassy in Manila but they turned me away."

Ainsley spent two nights on the streets of the capital city, but has since made friends and connections through Facebook for board and lodging.

He said: “Filipinos are amazing people, their hearts are so, so big.”

Ainsley shares three children, aged 23, 28 and 29, with his ex-wife of 23 years.

The pair divorced 15 years ago. He found love again with a 48-year-old woman, but this relationship broke down in early 2023.

Ainsley said his mental health spiralled until he was advised by his doctor to take a trip away.

Ainsley’s trip has extended to 13 months, over which time he has lost 4 stone to now weighs 11st 9lb and he did contract malaria.

He also missed the funeral of his mother, Carol Mavis Cresswell, in January but remains positive.

He said: “Every cloud has a silver lining. I met the woman of my dreams here - she is the love of my life.”

Ainsley met Cassandra Ciprianollait, 37, through a friend and quickly struck up a romantic relationship.

He said: “They learn to cook, clean and wash at an early age out here, it is a completely different league.”

Ainsley, who is a trained locksmith, is now determined to return to the UK to pay respects to his late mother and get his finances in order.

Without the right documentation, he has been unable to work and relied on the kindness of strangers and donations from tourists.

Ainsley received a new passport on 13 July and is hoping to return to the UK in September.

He said he was undeterred by potential repercussions for overstaying his holiday visa of 30 days.

He said: “I may be put on a black list and be made to hand over my passport but it will work out in the end.”

Ainsley wishes to show Cassandra around the UK, but has long-term ambitions to leave.

He said: “I want to die in paradise.”

However, he recognises that except upon payment of the amount assessed and prior authorisation of the Board of Commissioner, he will be ineligible for readmission into the Philippines.