Dangerous drivers jailed after great grandmother killed when 'catapulted' into air at crossing

Thelma Harris, from Wednesfield, an active 89-year-old matriarch of a huge family, was returning from shopping in the town centre on January 14, last year, when she used the Snow Hill pedestrian crossing.

Andrew Phillips, 30, driving an Audi, and Vijay Singh, 23, in a Mercedes, were both over double the speeding limit, Singh swerved and missed Mrs Harris but chasing behind Philips ploughed into her at 50mph.

Singh, who was not insured, sped off, but Phillips stayed at the scene. Mrs Harris, from Wednesfield, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she died of her injuries five days later.

Phillips, of Cedar Grove, Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and Singh pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. They were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.