Sandwell man wanted for breaching bail conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Posting on its X account, formerly Twitter, it said its looking for 24-year-old James Atkinson, from Sandwell, who is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

It said that if anyone sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact it via Live Chat on its website or call 101 quoting 20/376529/24.

Image: Sandwell Police

In the appeal posted today, August 2, it said: "Have you seen James Atkinson?

"The 24-year-old from Sandwell is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

"If you see him or know of his whereabouts please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/376529/24."