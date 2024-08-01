Five arrested in connection to drugs supply suspected to be operating in West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers carried out pre-planned warrants in Balsall Heath and Highgate, Birmingham, at six addresses and a commercial property at about 5am on Thursday.

Upon searching inside, the discovered class A and B drugs.

West Midlands Police said the drugs supply is believed to cross into areas including Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire.

Four men and a woman, all aged between 28 and 33, were arrested in connection with supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

They remained in police custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.