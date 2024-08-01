Express & Star
Five arrested in connection to drugs supply suspected to be operating in West Midlands

Five people have been arrested after police raided properties in connection with a drugs supply which is believed to have crossed into Staffordshire and Shropshire.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Officers carried out pre-planned warrants in Balsall Heath and Highgate, Birmingham, at six addresses and a commercial property at about 5am on Thursday.

Upon searching inside, the discovered class A and B drugs.

West Midlands Police said the drugs supply is believed to cross into areas including Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire.

Four men and a woman, all aged between 28 and 33, were arrested in connection with supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

They remained in police custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

