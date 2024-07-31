Shocking footage of violence at a Kabaddi tournament attended by Black Country knifemen has been released by police

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Derbyshire Police have released the shocking clip as two more men have been found guilty of involvement in the large scale fight last summer (2023).

The latest people to be convicted of violent disorder at the event in Alvaston are Parminder Singh and Malkeet Singh. Malkeet, aged 24, of Court Road Wolverhampton, has been convicted of violent disorder.

Parminder, aged 25, has been convicted of violent disorder and possession of a firearm - his address in the West Midlands has not been divulged by the court.

The alarming footage shows him wearing a face covering with his hood up while moving towards a hedge between two fields with police later locating a shoulder bag in the area which contained a loaded semi automatic piston.

Parminder’s DNA was found on both the piston and the bag. He was hit by a bullet in the groin during the incident and had to have it removed during surgery at hospital.

Malkeet as part of the other group involved in the violence before he was assaulted and suffered injuries to his head.

Five other people have already pleaded guilty to their involvement in the disorder, including two more men from Wolverhampton and one from Tipton. Full details are here:

Karamjit Singh, 36, of Shakespeare Street, Derby – possession of a bladed article and violent disorder.

Baljit Singh, 33, of Lawfred Avenue, Wolverhampton – possession of a bladed article and violent disorder

Hardev Uppal, 34, of Sycamore Road, Tipton – possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and wounding

Jagjit Singh, 31, of Bolton Road, Wolverhampton – possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence

Doodhnath Tripathi, 30, of Manor Avenue, Hounslow – violent disorder and wounding.

All seven men will be sentenced at Derby Crown Court at a later date.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “What should have been a pleasant day out for people attending a sporting event turned into a huge violent disorder in which multiple people were injured.

“We know that this incident and the subsequent police investigation had a huge impact on people living in the area as well as those spectators who had attended and we are very grateful to all who have helped with our enquiries.”

Detective Constable Stevie Barker, who led the investigation, added: “Hundreds of officers have assisted with this investigation , not just from Derbyshire, but across the country, and I would like to thank them for their work to assist with bringing justice for such a huge disorder.

“Malkeet Singh and Parminder Singh showed a blatant disregard for the safety of others during this event so I am pleased they have now been convicted for their part in this very disturbing incident.”

Superintendent Rebecca Webster, Head of Operations for South Division, said: “We know that the vast majority of people who attended this event did so with good intentions to enjoy a fun family day out.

“Sadly this was spoiled when a number of people - many of whom travelled from across the country – arrived with the intention of causing serious harm and disorder to others.

“This was clearly a very distressing and upsetting incident for all those present on the day and we’d like to thank them for their co-operation throughout this investigation, as well as praise the local community for their support in the days and weeks that followed as we know it did have a significant ongoing impact on them.”