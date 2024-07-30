Police issue appeal after woman sexually assaulted on bus in Wolverhampton city centre
Police are appealing for information after a young woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Wolverhampton city centre.
By Lauren Hill
Published
Officers want to speak to the man in the photo after the incident which happened at around 2pm on April 11.
Anyone who is able to help is asked to call 101 or message via Live Chat, quoting crime reference number 20/393453/24.
Report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.