Shocked driver tells jury how he heard 'pop,pop,pop' of a gun as he witnessed gang battle in traffic in Wednesbury

The witness was driving on Wood Green Road in Wednesbury when men in two cars began firing at one another whilst in traffic.

The witness was giving evidence at the trial of Joshua Edwards, 19, of Biddlestone Grove, Walsall, who is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and accused of "driving like a maniac" in his granddad's mobility Volkswagon Golf.

Giving evidence behind a curtain and only confirming his surname, Mr Seriary spoke in detail about the gunfight he saw whilst going about his daily business at 4pm on January 16, this year.