Four men jailed for growing almost 1,000 cannabis plants worth £330,000

Officers from Staffordshire Police uncovered 944 cannabis plants - with an estimated street value of £330,000, £540 in cash, and a phone when they raided an address in Perton on Friday, March 8.

Four months later, four men were locked up for a combined total of more than eight years after previously admitting to producing a Class B drug.

Martin Kurti

Mikel Hasani, 28, from Hinckley Leicestershire, received two years and three months in prison and must pay a surcharge of £228.

Ardit Lataj

Martin Kurti, 27, Ardit Lataj, 30, and Arlind Neza, 32, all of no fixed address, were locked up for two years and each told to pay a surcharge of £187.

Chief inspector Tim Norbury, South Staffordshire local policing team commander, said: "This was a substantial grow where thousands of pounds worth of cannabis was being cultivated. As such, this is a great result.

Arlind Neza

"We want to be very clear that we do not welcome cannabis cultivation here in Staffordshire. Often, grows are linked with more complex and serious crimes, involving organised gangs intent on exploiting vulnerable people. Cannabis cultivation is not a victimless crime."

The sentencing comes as officers across the region continue to proactively target drug cultivation as part of their Operation Levidrome commitment.