Suspected hitwoman wanted in the West Midlands is taken into custody after being tracked down in Armenia

Aimee Betro is wanted by West Midlands Police in connection with an assassination attempt in Birmingham in September 2019, which saw two men convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit murder.

Father and son Mohammed Aslam, 56, and 30-year-old Mohammed Nazir, both from Elms Avenue, Derby, are due to be sentenced next month after allegedly hiring Betro, originally from Wisconsin, to shoot a businessman outside his home in Acocks Green.

Aimee Betro

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told that Betro wore a hijab as a disguise but her gun jammed at the scene of the attempted shooting.

West Midlands Police has said it is aware of "developments" and officers are liaising with the relevant authorities, after Betro's location was established by journalists from the Daily Mail using details from her social media posts.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Police of the Republic of Armenia said the 44-year-old was found and arrested on Tuesday in the Vanahovit district of Proshyan village, on the north-western fringes of Yerevan.

The statement added that the suspect was wanted by law enforcement agencies in the UK on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of a firearm.