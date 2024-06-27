Pensioner who planned to meet and abuse boy, 14, locked up

Officers from the National Crime Agency began investigating John Harrison, from Tipton, after the 74-year-old predator was found to have been exchanging indecent images of children on a social media platform.

He was arrested in February 2021 and had a number of devices seized before being released on bail.

John Harrison

While the NCA investigation was ongoing, Harrison was found to be committing further offences, this time engaging with a 14-year-old boy on the same social media platform.