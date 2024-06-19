Seven-month-old baby girl killed in dog attack - full West Midlands Police statement

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police were called to a property shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

Police officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived at the home in Shorncliffe Road, Coventry, within minutes, a statement released by the force today confirmed.

A statement added: “A seven-month-old baby girl had received serious injuries to her head after being bitten by the family’s dog inside the home.

“She received treatment at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment. Tragically, she died a short time later. Our thoughts remain with her family at this devastating time.

“The pet dog, which isn’t classed as a dangerous breed, was removed from the home on Sunday and humanely destroyed.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and our inquiries are continuing. Anyone with any information should contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 2407 of 16 June.”