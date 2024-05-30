Man arrested within hours of burglary at Stourbridge home
A man has been arrested within hours of a break-in at a Stourbridge home which saw cash and a laptop stolen.
The burglary took place at a property in Oakfield Road at around 6pm on Wednesday.
Police were alerted to the incident and quickly identified a suspect.
A 34-year-old man was then arrested in Stourbridge just after 8pm.
He remains in custody for questioning on Thursday, West Midlands Police has confirmed.