Man arrested within hours of burglary at Stourbridge home

A man has been arrested within hours of a break-in at a Stourbridge home which saw cash and a laptop stolen.

By Isabelle Parkin
The burglary took place at a property in Oakfield Road at around 6pm on Wednesday.

Police were alerted to the incident and quickly identified a suspect.

A 34-year-old man was then arrested in Stourbridge just after 8pm.

He remains in custody for questioning on Thursday, West Midlands Police has confirmed.

