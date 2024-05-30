Man, 19, stabbed in Wolverhampton street

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The man was "seriously injured" in Staveley Road, near Dunstall Park, just before 7pm on Wednesday.

He was treated by police who were first at the scene until paramedics took over.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have recovered a knife in connection to the stabbing and are continuing forensic searches, as the stabbing scene remains cordoned off on Thursday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and making door-to-door enquiries as the investigation continues.

"Our neighbourhood teams are also in the area carrying out extra patrols to offer reassurance to residents."

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the scene just before 7pm.

A spokeswoman for the service said: "One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained serious injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening. He received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to hospital for further assessment."

Anyone with information about the stabbing has been asked to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 20/538534/24.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.