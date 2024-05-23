Cradley Heath man wanted on suspicion of harassment and criminal damage

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are looking to find Robert Brady-Ward, who is wanted on suspicion of harassment and criminal damage.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the 33-year-old to help in the appeal.

Have you seen Robert Brady-Ward?

Anyone with information of his whereabouts has been asked to call 999, quoting reference 20/471182/24.