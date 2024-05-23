Express & Star
Cradley Heath man wanted on suspicion of harassment and criminal damage

Police are searching for a wanted man from Cradley Heath.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Officers are looking to find Robert Brady-Ward, who is wanted on suspicion of harassment and criminal damage.

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the 33-year-old to help in the appeal.

Have you seen Robert Brady-Ward?

Anyone with information of his whereabouts has been asked to call 999, quoting reference 20/471182/24.

