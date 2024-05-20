Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Acting on intelligence, officers first interacted with Nicholas Robinson on a social media platform earlier this year where they presented themselves as an adult.

Robinson declared to them that he had a sexual interest in children and offered money to contribute towards a camera to obtain explicit photos and videos of youngsters.

Videos of child abuse were then sent to the undercover officer.

Nicholas Robinson has been jailed

In February, a second covert officer interacted with Robinson, posing as a 13-year-old girl, and was asked to perform a sexual act.

Robinson, aged 35, from Wolverhampton, pleaded guilty to charges at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on May 16 to three years in jail for four counts of child sex offences.

These included distributing an indecent image of a child and attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child.

West Midlands Police Detective Constable Neil Cunnington said: "We want to create an environment of disruption, fear and apprehension amongst people who operate online to sexually abuse children.

"Arresting and convicting offenders like Robinson is the main way we achieve this.

"If anyone is concerned about someone's online behaviour, or suspects they are grooming children, then please get in touch so we can investigate."

Last year, the force's Major Crime Unit's online undercover work led to the arrest of 73 predatory sexual offenders.