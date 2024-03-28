Driver in violent cannabis raid conspiracy jailed for nine years after guilty verdict

Niall Patrick, aged 29, was the driver of a Seat at the scene of targeted raids where a gang armed with machetes and crowbars broke into houses looking for the lucrative plants.

He denied conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, but after his trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday) he was found guilty in a unanimous verdict after the jury deliberated for 1hr, 46mins.

The conspiracy involved 18 defendants who took part in raids at properties at Northcote Street, Walsall; Bearwood Road, Warley; Dog Kennel Lane, Oldbury and Greswolde Lane, Sparkhill, in Birmingham, between December 15 and 18, in 2019. Only the Warley address housed a farm.

Sentencing him Judge Jonathan Gosling said: "It was not possible to say which defendant had used those dreadful weapons on the innocent householders who were injured by these conspirators. Regardless of who did what, they were active participants."