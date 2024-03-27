More than 21,000 reports of fraud to West Midlands and Staffordshire police forces over past 13 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

New research has revealed that West Midlands Police received 15,829 individual reports, while Staffordshire Police received 5,680.

The analysis, carried out by QR Code Generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics to uncover how many reports each police force had in England and Wales, and the most common type of fraud.

Over the past 13 months, Action Fraud recorded 395,105 reports of individual fraud across England and Wales – with a reported loss of £2.3 billion – and 89 per cent (351,451) of these reports were found to be filed by individuals.

Of the most common categories of fraud reported, West Midlands Police received 3,200 reports for frauds involving online shopping and auctions; 1,600 reports for other advance fee fraud and 1,200 reports of crimes involving hacking social media accounts and email.

Staffordshire Police received 1,200 reports of frauds involving online shopping and auctions; 504 reports involved cheques and bank accounts and 498 reports were for other advance fee fraud.

Ranking police forces on reported cases of individual fraud per 100,000 people served, West Midlands ranked 13th and Staffordshire was 21st out of 41 police forces.

Speaking on the findings, Marc Porcar, CEO of QRFY, said: “The internet and widespread online connectivity has certainly created more opportunities for fraudsters to exploit people’s vulnerabilities.

"As more transactions and interactions occur online, there is a greater potential for individuals to fall victim to these kinds of scams.

“Fraudsters are constantly developing new techniques that trick people into handing over access to their personal accounts, or finances.

"Large-scale data breaches which expose peoples’ personal information, also make it easier for criminals to impersonate individuals or commit identity theft.”

Marc has shared his top tips for avoiding being scammed online. They are: