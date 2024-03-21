Special police powers introduced in Walsall again over 'possible disorder' concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Walsall Police have again implemented a Section 60 order that allows 'without cause' stop and search powers for Leamore, Bloxwich, Blakenall Coalpool and the wider area.

The order allows police to stop and search individuals without needing 'reasonable grounds', in an attempt to stem antisocial behaviour.

The Section 60 order, that was introduced "due to possible disorder" will be in place until 4.40pm on Friday.

On X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "We are using Section 60 stop and search powers in parts of Walsall tonight due to possible disorder.

"The powers will be in place in the areas shown on the map until 4.40pm tomorrow."

Police have also increased patrols in the area to offer reassurance to residents.

The spokesperson continued: "It will mean we can search people in the area shown without needing reasonable grounds.

"We have increased our patrols to offer reassurance."

Two other Section 60 orders were put in place for the area this year; one on January 26, and another on March 15.