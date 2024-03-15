Drink and drug driving arrests have rocketed around St Patrick's Day in recent years

Last year, West Midlands Police reported the highest number of drink/drug driving arrests in the past five years in the region between March 16 and 18.

Research by Legal Expert found that a total of 29 drink/drug driving arrests were made over the St. Patrick’s Day period in the past two years alone across the West Midlands.

The reasons for the arrests were either, ‘Driving in charge - unfit through drink/drugs’ or ‘Driving - unfit through drink/drugs,’ according to West Midlands Police.

The highest drink/drug driving arrest figures in the West Midlands over the past five years were recorded last year, 2023 where a total of 17 arrests were made between March 16 and 18, 12 were made the year before in 2022. During lockdown years, a total of 10 arrests were recorded, 7 in 2020 and just 3 in 2021.

Prior to that, Police made 12 arrests over the St Patrick’s Day period in 2019.

This year marks the return of the famous St. Patrick’s Day parade in Birmingham. The Irish festivities are returning to the city for the first time in 5 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Legal Expert spokesman said: "While celebrating and making the most of the festivities, drivers are reminded that drink - driving can lead to a criminal record as well as a hefty fine.

"Under the Highway Code, a person should not drive when over the legal limit, which in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, or 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. In Scotland the limit is 22 micrograms of alcohol in 100 ml of breath.

"Being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit or unfit through drink. You may get: 3 months' imprisonment. up to £2,500 fine, according to government regulations."

